UPDATE 1-BMW does not see new recession

* Sees no sign of recession, just dampened growth
* Restructuring means BMW well-placed to cope with slowdown
* Saab deal won't lead to financial hit
(Adds more CFO comment, detail, background)
By Christiaan Hetzner
BERLIN, Sept 8 BMW , the world's
largest luxury car maker, expects growth to slow but does not
see a new recession, and measures it took after the last
industry crisis mean it is well-placed to deal with dampened car
demand, its finance chief said on Friday.
"We don't want to bring about a crisis by talking about it,
because we don't see one at the moment," Friedrich Eichiner told
reporters at BMW's Munich headquarters.
"We believe we will have to cope with dampened growth in the
future, but not necessarily with a new recession," Eichiner
added, explaining that the facts were not pointing to a
double-dip.
"Psychology plays a major role and I hope that all the talk
about crises doesn't frighten customers off."
The car maker would be shielded even in the event of a fresh
slump, Eichiner added.
"If exactly the same thing were to happen as in 2008, we
certainly would not lose money in our automotive business," he
said, citing past restructuring measures, a considerably younger
model range, full plant capacity utilisation and a less
aggressive risk profile in its leasing business.
BMW's core Automobiles segment posted a net loss of 439
million euros in 2009, when vehicle sales and segment revenue
both fell 10 percent. On a consolidated level, the group
finished the year with a net profit of 210 million euros.
Eichiner said the factories were running at full tilt and
German customers had to wait until January in some cases to
receive their new BMW X3 mid-sized SUV, for which sales have
more than doubled so far this year.
Moreover the CFO said BMW's financial services business is
much more robust than before the crisis, when unrealistic
assumptions on resale values for BMW cars coming off lease led
to 2008 writedowns of nearly 2 billion euros.
When asked about the impact Swedish car maker Saab's
request for protection from creditors would mean for
BMW's deal to supply the brand with engines, Eichiner said BMW
had been careful enough during negotiations to ensure there
would be no financial hit from such an event.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)