版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 22:47 BJT

BMW invests in California-based mobile carpooling app

DETROIT May 25 BMW i Ventures, an arm of the German automaker, said it has invested an undisclosed amount in California-based Scoop Technologies, maker of a mobile carpooling app called Scoop.

BMW has made similar investments in several mobility-related startups. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Editing by Franklin Paul)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐