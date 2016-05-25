BMW invests in California-based mobile carpooling app

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
DETROIT May 25 BMW i Ventures, an arm of the German automaker, said it has invested an undisclosed amount in California-based Scoop Technologies, maker of a mobile carpooling app called Scoop.
BMW has made similar investments in several mobility-related startups. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: