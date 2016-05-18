BMW's i3 electric vehicle can suddenly lose power - U.S. lawsuit

May 18 A U.S. owner of a BMW i3 has
filed a lawsuit claiming that the German automaker's electric
vehicle can experience a sudden loss of power when a feature
designed to nearly double its driving range is deployed.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court,
seeks damages for i3 drivers nationwide and in California alone,
or to force BMW to buy the vehicles back.
It focuses on "Range Extender," an optional i3 feature in
which a 34-horsepower, two-cylinder gas engine switches on when
the vehicle's battery runs low, boosting the advertised range to
150 miles (241 km) per charge from 81 miles.
According to the plaintiff Edo Tsoar, the i3's speed can
plunge without warning if the vehicle is under a "significant
load," including when it is filled with passengers or going
uphill, when Range Extender kicks in.
He said this has happened to him "multiple" times, and that
he now avoids driving farther than 80 miles.
The lawsuit also said drivers have told the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the speed of their i3
vehicles fell by half in similar incidents, even under full
throttle.
"Having a sudden and unexpected loss of power in a motor
vehicle can result in a catastrophic situation," Tsoar's lawyer
Jonathan Michaels said in a statement on Wednesday. "These cars
are dangerous and should not be driven."
BMW's full name is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. The company
declined to comment.
The case is Tsoar v BMW of North America LLC, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 16-03386.
