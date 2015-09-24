BMW denies report about emissions manipulations

BERLIN, Sept 24 BMW said it has not
manipulated emissions tests, denying a magazine report saying
some of its diesel cars were found to exceed emissions
standards.
"There is no difference in the treatment of exhaust
emissions whether they are on (test) rollers or on the road,"
the German luxury-car maker said on Thursday.
German trade magazine Auto Bild said earlier on Thursday
that BMW's X3 xDrive 20d model exceeded "Euro 6" emissions
limits more than 11-fold in road tests by the International
Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).
"No specific details of the test have yet been provided and
therefore we cannot explain these results," BMW said. "We will
contact the ICCT and ask for clarification of the test they
carried out."
