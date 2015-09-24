BMW denies report about emissions manipulations

BERLIN, Sept 24 BMW said it has not manipulated emissions tests, denying a magazine report saying some of its diesel cars were found to exceed emissions standards.

"There is no difference in the treatment of exhaust emissions whether they are on (test) rollers or on the road," the German luxury-car maker said on Thursday.

German trade magazine Auto Bild said earlier on Thursday that BMW's X3 xDrive 20d model exceeded "Euro 6" emissions limits more than 11-fold in road tests by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

"No specific details of the test have yet been provided and therefore we cannot explain these results," BMW said. "We will contact the ICCT and ask for clarification of the test they carried out." (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)