BMW one big, happy family as squabbles damage rival Volkswagen

By Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach
MUNICH/STUTTGART, May 13 The normally secretive
family that owns BMW broke silence on Wednesday to
laud the company's seamless management transition as rival
German carmaker Volkswagen inspects the damage from
a bitter leadership crisis.
The comments from Stefan Quandt, whose family controls a
stake of almost 47 percent in the Bavarian carmaker, highlight
the contrasting fortunes at two of Germany's most influential
companies.
"We have set the course for the future and are very happy
about a successful generational change at the top of the
company," Quandt told BMW shareholder in Munich, referring to
the appointment of Harald Krueger as chief executive from
Wednesday.
It was the first time he has spoken at an annual general
meeting and was a gesture to underline the strong support BMW's
management enjoys from the owning family, a spokesman for the
Quandt clan said.
Such support could prove crucial for Krueger as he sets
about the challenge of maintaining BMW's lead over rivals
Mercedes and Audi as the top-selling premium carmaker.
Volkswagen, meanwhile, has been thrown into turmoil by a
split between Ferdinand Piech, the company's former chairman,
and his cousin Wolfgang Porsche over whether to back Martin
Winterkorn as chief executive.
DECLINING PROFITABILITY
It may be one of the world's biggest carmakers alongside
General Motors and Toyota, but Volkswagen is
cutting billions of euros of costs and revamping structures,
having struggled with chronic underperformance in the United
States and declining profitability at its core VW car brand.
Though Piech was ousted as chairman last month, he continues
to wield influence as a large VW shareholder. The Piech and
Porsche families together control a 51 percent stake in VW
through family controlled Porsche Automobil Holding SE.
Piech did not attend a shareholder meeting of Porsche
Automobil Holding in Stuttgart on Wednesday, stoking uncertainty
about whether the Porsche and Piech families will continue to
present a united front.
Piech probably wants to stay involved, Wolfgang Porsche told
shareholders on Wednesday, amid speculation Piech might look to
sell down his stake.
Daniel Jenderek, a spokesman for DSW, Germany's association
for private investors, lamented Piech's absence following the
recent power struggle.
"And now they have cleared his place here, too," Jenderek
said, referring to Piech's empty spot on the stage at the
Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart.
By contrast, BMW shareholders praised outgoing CEO Norbert
Reithofer, whose nine years at the helm saw sales volumes jump
by 40 percent, revenue rise 44 percent and pretax profit more
than double.
BMW shareholder Hans-Martin Buhlmann praised the Quandt
family's smooth running of the succession process, contrasting
it with the messy state of affairs "up north", where family
owners of car companies "still need to learn to behave".
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David
Goodman)