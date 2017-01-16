BMW will open Mexican factory in 2019 despite Trump -executive

MUNICH Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans
to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German
brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United
States, an executive said.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild published on
Sunday, Trump said BMW should build its new car factory in the
United States because this would be "much better" for the firm.
But BMW will stick to its plans and open the factory in San
Luis Potosi in 2019, executive Peter Schwarzenbauer told
reporters at a conference in Munich on Monday.
The new Mexican plant would build the BMW 3 Series starting
from 2019, with the output intended for the world market. The
factory would be an addition to existing 3 Series production
facilities in Germany and China.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)