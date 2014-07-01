BMW's new Mexico plant to make up to 150,000 cars per year -source

BRIEF-Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding
* Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd as of april 14 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pWSdFx) Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Germany, July 1 A new auto-assembly plant of German luxury carmaker BMW will be capable of producing 150,000 vehicles per year, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Munich-based BMW said on Monday it would make an announcement in Mexico on July 3, all but confirming a widely expected decision to build a new factory to meet growing demand for premium cars, shortly after its rival Daimler announced similar plans.
BMW declined to comment. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Andreas Cremer)
* Guolao Investments reports 7 pct passive stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd as of april 14 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pWSdFx) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, could consider an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital so it can face competition from the likes of Uber.
LONDON, April 24 The launch of the London Metal Exchange's new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, it said on Monday.