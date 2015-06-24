Mini aims for best of both worlds with car-sharing scheme

* Carmakers seek ways to stay relevant in sharing economy
* Airbnb was inspiration for Mini's car-sharing scheme
* Market could be worth $6.3 bln by 2020 -consultancy firm
By Edward Taylor
BERLIN, June 24 British carmaker Mini has
joined the rush to solve the problem of customers abandoning car
ownership in favour of car-sharing, launching a scheme that
effectively offers buyers the chance to offset the purchase
price by renting out their vehicles.
Established carmakers worldwide are looking for ways to stay
relevant for a generation of drivers that increasingly prefers
the convenience of car sharing, which a string of start-ups and
rental agencies have been quick to exploit.
The Mini plan announced on Wednesday will work by expanding
parent BMW's existing DriveNow car-sharing scheme to
allow Mini owners to use the same smartphone app for third-party
drivers to pay part of the company's proceeds to the car's
owner.
The sharing economy's gathering momentum is already starting
to hit car sales. A recent survey of U.S. metropolitan
car-sharing markets by AlixPartners showed that the availability
of one car-sharing vehicle displaced the purchase of 32 new
cars.
The new Mini concept, however, aims to offer buyers the best
of both worlds.
"The idea behind (accommodation website) Airbnb, to offer up
private property for wider usage, was the inspiration behind the
idea of offering a car-sharing option for Mini," said Peter
Schwarzenbauer, the BMW board member responsible for the Mini
brand.
Although shared mobility companies handled only about 1
percent of public passenger transportation in major cities in
North America, Europe and Asia last year, usage is projected to
grow significantly in the coming years.
Consultants Roland Berger say the market for car-sharing
will grow 30 percent a year and generate revenue of between 3.7
billion euros and 5.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion to $6.3
billion) by 2020.
The trend has already seen car-sharing pioneers Zipcar and
IGO snapped up by traditional rental companies Avis Budget Group
and Enterprise Rent-A-Car respectively.
LOCATION KEY
BMW launched its DriveNow service in 2011, rolling it out in
major German cities, Vienna, San Francisco and parts of London
with a model that allows users to make one-way journeys without
having to return the car to the point of departure.
The scheme now has more than 450,000 users and makes a
profit. It has gained popularity because it allows clients to
use cars without having to worry about fuel costs, insurance,
repairs, vehicle tax and -- most importantly -- where to park.
About 38 percent of clients who tried DriveNow -- mainly
those living in cities and who only used their cars at weekends
-- sold their own cars, BMW said, illustrating the dilemma
facing the industry.
These businesses have emerged to compete with ride-sharing
company Lyft and online transportation provider Uber.
Mini said the option to allow BMW's DriveNow service to use
private Minis would launch in the United States next year before
being extended to cities elsewhere.
One potentially attractive element of the Mini scheme is
that it will enable customers to define a circle of friends and
family who can locate, unlock and use the car by smartphone and
also pay the fee via the mobile app.
Rival carmakers are making similar moves. Toyota
has a scheme renting cars from dealerships, Ford launched
Ford2Go car-sharing in Germany, while General Motors'
Opel arm has its CarUnity scheme.
Other industries have already seen a permanent shift towards
rental rather than ownership.
Ski rental has become so convenient that half the people on
the slopes do not buy their equipment, a manager of an
Intersport store told Reuters.
"We can see continuous growth of rent revenues over the past
20 years and we are sure the trend will continue," said Dieter
Hagleitner, head of Intersport Rent for Germany, Austria, the
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.
In the same way that parking location is key to the success
of car-sharing, Intersport found ski rental took off after once
stores were located in the same building as main ski lifts.
BMW has invested in start-up Parkatmyhouse.com and recently
struck a deal with Inrix, both of which offer software services
to help drivers to find a free parking space.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)