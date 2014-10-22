BMW to fix fuel economy labels on Mini Coopers after US EPA test

DETROIT Oct 22 BMW AG will lower fuel
economy claims for four 2014 Mini Cooper models after testing by
the U.S. Environmental Agency, the EPA said on Wednesday.
The EPA tested the four models and oversaw tests by BMW
technicians and came up with lower fuel economy values than BMW
initially submitted to the agency, the EPA said.
In each of the models, the combined highway and city driving
ratings were 1 mile per gallon (mpg) lower than BMW initially
claimed.
The Mini Cooper with manual transmission got 40 miles per
gallon (mpg) for highway driving in the new tests, not the 42
mpg BMW initially claimed.
The Mini Cooper S with manual transmission got 34 mpg in
highway driving in the new tests, not the 38 mpg initially
claimed.
Also having to lower fuel economy claims were the Mini
Cooper S with semi-automatic transmission and the Mini Cooper
3-door with semi-automatic transmission.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)