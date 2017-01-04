版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:57 BJT

BMW, Intel, Mobileye to test 40 driverless cars in H2 2017

BERLIN Jan 4 BMW's alliance with Intel and Mobileye aims to put a fleet of around 40 self-driving test vehicles on the road in the second half of this year, the companies said.

The premium carmaker announced its partnership with the two technology firms in July with the goal of developing the capability of introducing autonomous vehicles to the market by 2021.

BMW's 7-Series test vehicles will be fitted with the latest technology from Intel and Mobileye and prepared for test drives worldwide starting in the United States and Europe, the three firms said on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐