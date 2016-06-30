版本:
BMW, Intel, Mobileye team up to develop autonomous cars -source

FRANKFURT, June 30 BMW is close to unveiling a development partnership for autonomous cars with Israeli collision detection software maker Mobileye and U.S. chip maker Intel, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

