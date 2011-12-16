BMW drives into 2012 full of confidence

FRANKFURT Dec 16 BMW, the
world's largest premium carmaker, brushed off gloom-and-doom
scenarios for next year and forecast another strong year for
sales underpinned by new models like its revamped 3 Series
saloon that hits showrooms in February.
Thanks to a rapidly rising standard of living in China, BMW
is racing from one record to the next by offering a growing pool
of young, wealthy, status-oriented consumers the latest in
sinewy sport coupes and flashy SUVs.
"In 2012, the BMW brand will have the youngest model range
of all of our core competitors by far," Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer told reporters on Thursday evening at an event in
Munich.
BMW has said it aims to post earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of between 8 percent and 10 percent of revenue at its
core Automobiles division sustainably, starting next year.
Reithofer brushed off any idea of a possible collapse of the
euro zone: "I don't even want to imagine that at all, and I
don't believe it will happen."
The arrival of the 3 Series saloon on Feb. 11 is critical to
the group's plans, since every third BMW bought belongs to the
model family that will later include an estate, a full hybrid
and eventually its performance M3.
Another key element is demand from the most populous country
in the world, where twice as many consumers are planning to
spend considerably more on their next car purchase than those in
the United States or European Union, according to BMW.
"Currently about 13 percent of Europe's car owners drive a
vehicle from the compact class, just like in China. But while
half of those in Europe would buy another compact the next time
around, not even 5 percent of Chinese car owners would,"
Reithofer said, adding three out of every four in China want to
graduate to the next class.
BMW, which posted record November sales, aims to sell over
1.6 million vehicles this year and to achieve an EBIT margin
exceeding 10 percent at its core Automobiles division.
In order to boost annual sales to more than 2 million
vehicles by 2020, BMW is expanding capacity in its three plants
in Russia, India and South Africa as well as creating an all new
assembly plant in Brazil.
Reithofer affirmed his company's strategy of entering
targeted partnerships in research & development, but he declined
to comment on reports that it might team up with General Motors
in the field of hydrogen fuel cells.