BMW steps up production of i3 electric car for U.S.

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
FRANKFURT, April 15 BMW has ramped up production of its i3 electric car to 100 vehicles a day, ahead of its launch in the United States this month, board member Harald Krueger said.
"The United States will be the biggest market for the i3. Because of this, we have started raising production levels and are currently at around 100 cars a day," Krueger said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
A BMW spokesman said that production levels at the factory in Leipzig, Germany, had previously stood at about 70 vehicles a day.
So far BMW has produced 5,000 i3 electric cars and has received orders for more than 11,000 vehicles, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015