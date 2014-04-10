BMW says to recall 156,137 vehicles in US

April 10 German carmaker BMW said it
has informed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration that it intended to voluntarily recall about
156,137 vehicles in the country.
The vehicles are from model years 2010 to 2012, the company
wrote in an email.
Drivers of potentially affected vehicles may continue to
drive their vehicles, but if they see warnings like "check
engine" or "service engine soon", they should immediately
contact their nearest authorized BMW center, the company said.
If ignored, the problem can become progressively worse,
eventually leading to no start conditions, stalling and engine
damage, BMW said.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)