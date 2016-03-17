BMW CFO says China market has bottomed out, U.S. now a concern

FRANKFURT, March 17 BMW's Chief
Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said that after taking out
inventories to restore demand in China in the fourth quarter,
the market appears to have bottomed out.
"Pricing is fairly stable now, not deteriorating. We now see
the bottom of normalisation in this period," Eichiner told
analysts at a presentation to discuss full-year results.
"Our concern is in the U.S. market. Where is it going? We
see some pressure from the used car market already. We already
started rebalancing inventories. For me the U.S. market is the
biggest risk this year," Eichiner said.
