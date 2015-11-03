BMW has surprise Q3 profit gain on Europe recovery

BERLIN Nov 3 BMW posted a surprise increase in third-quarter operating profit as strong sales in higher-margin core European markets outweighed weak demand in China.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4.3 percent to 2.354 billion euros ($2.59 billion), in line with the 2.353 billion euro top-end forecast in a Reuters poll.
The world's biggest luxury carmaker said it still expects a profit margin in the automotive division of 8-10 percent this year, compared with 9.6 percent in 2014, as well as higher sales and pre-tax profit. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai