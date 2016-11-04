UPDATE 1-BMW posts flat profit as investments erode margins

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BMW Q3 automotive EBIT margin falls to 8.5 pct from 9.1 pct
* BMW says auto sales in the Americas more volatile
* More unfavourable model mix dents auto profits (Adds details on Q3 results)
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 BMW posted flat third-quarter operating profit on Friday as investments in new technologies and hiring staff ate into profits from sales of its premium cars.
Despite a 7.1 percent rise in sales for BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini-branded cars, the return on sales at BMW's automotive division fell to 8.5 percent from 9.1 percent a year earlier.
BMW said the dip in profits was mainly attributable to higher personnel expenses as group staff increased by 3.6 percent, and due to changes in the model and regional sales mix for cars.
BMW said sales conditions in the United States, a market where sales of highly profitable sports utility vehicles has been strong, had become "volatile" in the third quarter, leading sales in the Americas to slump 3.6 percent.
BMW said third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 2.38 billion euros ($2.64 billion), in line with the 2.37 billion-euro consensus estimate in a Reuters poll.
Shares in BMW were indicated down 0.4 percent ahead of the Frankfurt market open. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Georgina Prodhan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.