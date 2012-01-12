BMW to invest about $900 mln in U.S. plant by 2014

DETROIT Jan 12 BMW, the world's
largest luxury carmaker, plans to invest nearly $900 million in
its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina by 2014, boosting
capacity to 350,000 vehicles in the mid-term.
"This is in response to rising global demand for our BMW X
models and the expansion of the BMW X family to include the BMW
X4," BMW production boss Frank-Peter Arndt said in a statement
on Thursday.
The X4 would be the fifth sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the
BMW brand's model range. Three of the other four are also
produced in Spartanburg, while the BMW X1, the smallest in the
range, is built in Leipzig, Germany.
The expansion, which is Spartanburg's fifth, will bring
BMW's total investments in its U.S. plant to nearly $6 billion.
The U.S. plant is one of BMW's fastest growing factories.
Output rose 73 percent to 276,065 vehicles last year.
Increasing its capacity to 350,000 would mean it becomes one
of BMW's biggest plants worldwide next to Dingolfing in Germany,
where some 340,000 vehicles were manufactured in 2011.