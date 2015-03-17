BMW's sales crown scrutinised as profits shrink, rivals catch up

* BMW's record sales driven by new ranges
* Cost of fuel efficiency drive rising, reducing profits
* Emerging markets growth slowing, rivals catching up on
sales
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, March 17 For years, record sales of
high-performance sports cars meant big profits at BMW
that could fund incentives and investment in technology to meet
the EU's fuel efficiency rules.
But sales of competitors such as Audi have caught up and
profits are shrinking. With BMW's final fourth-quarter earnings
out on Wednesday, some in the industry are wondering if the old
"sales grow, profits look after themselves" formula no longer
works.
Preliminary results show that margins at BMW's auto division
have fallen to their lowest in nearly five years, the latest
sign that the sales crown title it has successfully defended for
almost a decade is increasingly costly.
"There is an obsession with volume growth in the German
premium segment and it needs to come to an end, otherwise it
becomes a negative spiral of discounting, eroding the brand
equity," said Arndt Ellinghorst, head of automotive research at
Evercore ISI.
But BMW's conundrum is shared by Mercedes and Audi. All have
relied on a similar formula for growth: building cars which
emphasise performance while expanding their sales footprint into
emerging markets and developing new vehicles, such as the sporty
offroader.
When Norbert Reithofer became CEO of BMW Group in September
2006, it only sold 18 BMW-branded sportscars today there are 35
as the company has expanded its range to boost sales and capture
different parts of the car market.
Some managers agree with the analysts. BMW's board member
for MINI, Peter Schwarzenbauer told Reuters late last year: "the
auto industry has become too focussed on volume sales."
He has cut the number of Mini models on offer, discontinuing
the Mini Coupe.
BMW says it has an ongoing strategy review as it prepares to
celebrate its centenary next year and install Harald Krueger as
its next chief executive in May.
A spokesman for BMW said on Tuesday that volume sales is not
a goal by itself and that maintaining profit margins is more
important. BMW still has growth potential to exploit with its
current strategy, the spokesman said.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
BMW achieved a new sales record, after deliveries of its core
brand jumped 10 percent last year to 1.81 million cars,
outpacing Audi, which sold 1.74 million, and Mercedes-Benz which
sold 1.65 million of its own-branded passenger cars.
But the traditional model looks set for more pressure.
Emerging markets are no longer growing at the same pace as
in previous years. Sales in Brazil, Argentina and Russia have
fallen sharply. In January, BMW revealed it would pay local
dealers in China some $800 million in rebates for sitting on
large stockpiles of cars.
Once known for creating the 'ultimate driving machine' BMW
is also working to meet the demands of EU regulators and cut
average vehicle fleet emissions to 95 grams per kilometre in
Europe by 2021. This makes it harder to sell larger, more
powerful cars, once a mainstay of profit.
According to the German Center of Automotive Management, BMW
Group needs to cut emissions by 30 percent from the average
135.7 grams average carbon dioxide output from BMW and Mini
branded cars in 2014 to meet EU rules.
This requires it to invest billions in alternatives such as
hybrid and electric cars, as well as into technologies to make
cars lighter, such as carbon fibre.
Audi, the premium brand owned by Volkswagen has
also said its profit margins could fall this year because of
investments in low-emission technologies.
There is also little room left in the market for new types
of vehicle that are not already being made.
"All segments are quite covered by these three makes,"
analysts at JATO Dynamics said in research prepared for Reuters.
Aside from executive and luxury sportscars, Audi, BMW and
Mercedes-Benz have expanded their model range to develop sports
utility vehicles and compact cars.
"If you are already struggling to find a new niche, then the
company and the auto industry as a whole should ask itself: have
we reached a point where it still makes sense to further
diversify the product range," Schwarzenbauer said.
