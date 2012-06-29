版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五

BMW allies with Toyota, expands cooperation

MUNICH, June 29 German premium carmaker BMW and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. agreed to forge a long-term strategic alliance on Friday, signing a new deal to expand its existing collaboration to include four new fields.

The deal would signify a second major transatlantic pact of a German premium carmaker after Mercedes parent Daimler collaborated with Renault-Nissan .

It could also serve to help ward off close rival Audi, which can enjoy bigger scale effects thanks to its parent Volkswagen

