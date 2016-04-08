BMW launches car-sharing in Seattle in U.S. push

FRANKFURT, April 8 Germany's BMW
launched on Friday a car-sharing service in Seattle, where it
will offer customers the use of 370 BMW and Mini vehicles,
before expanding to other cities in the United States.
Established carmakers worldwide are looking for ways to stay
relevant for a generation of drivers that increasingly prefer
the convenience of using car-sharing and ride-service companies
offered by a string of new technology rivals such as Uber
Zipcar and IGO.
"Our customers rightly expect uncomplicated and fast
solutions to their individual mobility needs, especially in
metropolitan regions," Peter Schwarzenbauer, BMW's board member
responsible for mobility services, said.
The service, called ReachNow, will offer several options,
including short-term rental, delivery service, chauffeur service
or longer-term rental. Car sharing can also be made available to
closed groups such as companies or entire residential complexes,
BMW said.
Users will be able to unlock and use the cars using their
smartphones.
Consultants Roland Berger say the market for car sharing
will grow by 30 percent a year and generate revenue of between
3.7 billion euros and 5.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion to $6.3
billion) by 2020.
In Europe, BMW launched its DriveNow service in 2011,
rolling it out in major German cities, Vienna and parts of
London with a model that allows users to make one-way journeys
without having to return the car to the point of departure.
The scheme now has more than 450,000 users and makes a
profit. It has gained popularity because it allows clients to
use cars without having to worry about fuel costs, insurance,
repairs, vehicle tax and -- most importantly -- where to park.
About 38 percent of clients who tried DriveNow -- mainly
those living in cities and who only used their cars at weekends
-- sold their own vehicles, BMW said, illustrating the dilemma
facing the industry.
ReachNow is also offering customers the option of renting
out their private vehicles to the ReachNow fleet for limited
periods, such as when the owner is on holiday.
Rival carmakers are making similar moves. Toyota
has a scheme renting cars from dealerships, Ford launched
Ford2Go car-sharing in Germany, while General Motors'
Opel arm has its CarUnity scheme.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)