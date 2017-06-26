BMW to invest $600 mln in its Spartanburg plant in US

June 26 Germany's BMW AG said on Monday it would invest $600 million in its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant in the United States, as it looks to bolster its manufacturing facilities for future generations of its BMW X sport utility vehicles.

The investment, which is from 2018 to 2021, will also add 1,000 jobs at the plant, the company said.

The plant is the company's biggest worldwide and makes the BMW X vehicles for the U.S. and global markets.

The Spartanburg plant manufactured more than 411,000 vehicles in 2016 and currently employs more than 9,000 people. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)