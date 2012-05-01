UPDATE 1-German premium car makers see U.S. sales rise

* Audi of America says April sales up 15 percent
* April sales of BMW branded vehicles up 12 percent in U.S.
FRANKFURT May 1 German premium car makers
enjoyed a significant rise in U.S. car sales last month with
Volkswagen's Audi brand reporting a 15 percent rise
while rival BMW said its BMW-branded vehicle sales were up 12
percent compared with the same month last year.
Audi sold 11,521 vehicles in the United States in April,
another record sales month driven by a 137 percent rise in
demand for its A6 car and a jump of 91 percent for the A7, Audi
of America said.
BMW's U.S. sales including it non-BMW branded vehicles rose
6.1 percent in April to 26,793 as demand for the new 6-series
and X5 sports utility vehicles helped offset a slump in sales of
Mini cars.
Sales of BMW branded vehicles rose 12 percent, with demand
for the 6-series up 93 percent and sales of the X5 rising 51
percent.
BMW's biggest seller by volume was the 3-series, with demand
up 21 percent to 9,003 cars.
In contrast, April sales of Mini-branded vehicles fell 11
percent.
So far this year BMW brand sales in the United States are up
15.7 percent at 82,611 vehicles, compared with 71,417 sold in
the first four months of 2011, BMW said, while BMW Group sales
are up 13.7 percent at 102,522 vehicles.
"The momentum of the first quarter proved strong enough to
give us a good result in April and I expect solid growth to
continue through the rest of spring and into summer," said
Ludwig Willisch, president and CEO of BMW North America.
"There's no shortage of desire in the market. Now it's all
about having the right models and being able to meet growing
demand."