BMW Group says January sales rise 7 pct to 142,154 cars

FRANKFURT Feb 10 BMW Group said
deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7 percent in
January to 142,154 thanks to robust demand in Europe and a 41
percent rise in sales of its X5 offroader, it said on Tuesday.
"This is a positive start, building on the success of last
year," said Ian Robertson, BMW's board member responsible for
sales and marketing.
Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 6.3 percent in January
to total 124,561 in January while demand for Mini branded
vehicles rose 12 percent compared with the same period last
year.
In Europe, BMW Group's sales rose 8.5 percent, outpacing
growth in the United States and China, which grew 6.8 percent
and 7.9 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)