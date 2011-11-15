UPDATE 1-SunTrust CEO to become chairman in 2012

* Chairman Wells retiring at year-end
* Rogers becomes chairman under previously announced plan
Nov 15 SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) Chief
Executive Bill Rogers will become chairman of the board at the
start of 2012, the Atlanta-based regional lender said on
Tuesday.
Rogers, 53, will replace current Chairman James Wells, who
previously announced plans to retire at year's end.
Rogers replaced Wells, 65, as CEO in June and, at the time,
Wells announced plans to retire from the company.
As chairman, Rogers will oversee all of SunTrust's
strategy, business operations and financial performance, the
bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing
by Andre Grenon)