BNC Bancorp raises capital, buys community bank

June 4 BNC Bancorp, a North
Carolina-based bank holding company said it is raising $72.5
million from private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners LLC
and 19 other investors and is also buying a small commercial
bank in the Charlotte area.
BNC, parent of Bank of North Carolina, which has $2.5
billion in assets, announced the deals on Monday after the end
of market trading. BNC stock closed at $7.40, down 41 cents, or
5.2 percent.
The investors are buying preferred stock mandatorily
convertible into common stock upon shareholder approval at $7.00
per share, according to the company.
Aquiline, which is based in New York, is leading the
investment group, which includes directors of BNC. The financing
is expected to close on or about Friday.
"This capital raise represents a significant step in our
strategic plan, and will provide the capital we need to continue
our expansion in the key growth markets of North and South
Carolina," Rick Callicutt, president of Bank of North Carolina,
said in a statement.
The company also said it is paying about $35 million in
stock and in cash to buy First Trust Bank, which has
$436 million of assets and primarily serves small businesses and
professionals in the Charlotte area.
Bank of North Carolina said it will pick up three new
branches, $228 million in loans and $374 million in deposits
with the purchase.