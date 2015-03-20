版本:
Demand for Brazil's BNDES loans slumps dramatically, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 Loan consultations and requests at Brazil's state development bank BNDES sank in the first three months of 2015, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, the latest evidence that weak business confidence will further drag down investment in Latin America's largest economy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)
