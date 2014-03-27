版本:
Loan disbursements at Brazil's BNDES soar 35 pct in Jan-Feb

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES, the largest source of long-term corporate credit in the country, surged 35 percent in the first two months of this year, according to a statement on Thursday.

BNDES lent 28.5 billion reais ($12.6 billion) in January and February, the statement said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
