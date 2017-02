RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 31 Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES [BNDES.UL] are expected to miss its initial estimates, bank President Luciano Coutinho said at a news conference on Monday.

The bank will likely lend between 140 billion reais ($83 billion) and 145 billion reais, below the original estimates that put lending between 145 billion reais and 147 billion reais.

BNDES is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit. ($1=1.69 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)