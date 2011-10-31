UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES to miss disbursements goal for year

* Coutinho says bank to miss loan disbursement guidance
* Disbursements fall 22 pct in 12 mths through September
* Industry leads decline, reflecting slowdown
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Loan
disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES
[BNDES.UL] will miss their initial target for the year,
reflecting a rapid economic slowdown in Latin America's largest
economy, the lender's top executive said on Monday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based bank will likely lend 140 billion
reais ($83 billion) to 145 billion reais, below the original
estimate that put lending at year-end between 145 billion reais
and 147 billion reais, bank President Luciano Coutinho said at
a news conference.
If confirmed, the drop in disbursements would result in the
first annual decline since 2008, providing a clear sign the
nation's lending boom has moderated. Disbursements slumped 22
percent in the 12 months ended in September to a total of
132.23 billion reais ($78 billion), BNDES said earlier in the
day.
The bank, often described by the government as the only
major long-term lender in Brazil, doled out less credit after
industrial companies reworked or canceled requests for new
loans.
"The pace at which lending is growing indicates that
disbursements could come below our original guidance," Coutinho
told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
His warning underscores the speed at which Brazil's economy
is slowing down, enhancing BNDES' efforts earlier this year to
withdraw part of the emergency credit lines it extended in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
The economy, which last year expanded at 7.5 percent -- the
fastest growth in 24 years, -- is unlikely to grow more than 3
percent this year, some analysts said.
Credit to the largest companies dropped 34 percent in the
12 months ending on September 30, while credit to industrial
companies slumped 47 percent in the same period, BNDES said.
The latter represented about one-third of total credit
disbursements in the period, worth a total of 42.3 billion
reais.
Disbursements to small- and mid-sized firms rose a meager 2
percent, while lending to the smallest companies gained 25
percent in the period.
The numbers accompany signs that central bank interest-rate
hikes and credit curbs in the first half of the year finally
put the brakes on the nation's torrid credit expansion.
The central bank reversed the course of its policy late in
August by slashing rates for the first time in two years in
order to cushion Latin America's largest economy against the
impact of a slowdown in the world's richest nations.
The drop also reflected a high base of comparison, BNDES
said.
In the first nine months of this year, lending fell 28
percent to 91.82 billion reais, the bank added.
($1=1.69 reais)
