Loan disbursements at Brazil's BNDES slump 28 pct this year

SAO PAULO Nov 19 Loan disbursements at Brazil
state development bank BNDES slumped 28 percent in
the first ten months of this year, led by declining demand and
tougher refinancing conditions among industrial and services
borrowers.
Disbursements at the Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, the largest
source of long-term corporate credit in Brazil, totaled 105.536
billion reais ($28.1 billion) in the January-through-October
period, according to a statement on Thursday. Approvals of and
requests for BNDES loans, which are comprised mostly of loans
made at below-market interest rates, plunged 46 percent,
respectively, the statement added.
($1 = 3.8476 Brazilian reais)
