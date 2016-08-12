Brazil state development bank BNDES posts loss in first half

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Brazil's state development bank BNDES, the nation's biggest source of long-term corporate funding, posted a net loss of 2.174 billion reais ($689 million) in the first six months of the year, reversing profit of 3.515 billion reais a year earlier.
In a statement, the Rio de Janeiro-based lender said the build-up of loan- and investment-loss provisions on the bank's loan book and investment holding unit was responsible for the shortfall in the January-to-June period. BNDES set aside about 9.588 billion reais worth of combined loan-loss and investment-loss provisions in the period, almost six times bigger than in the year-earlier period.
The bank did not disclose quarterly numbers.
($1 = 3.1562 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.