UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES posts hefty quarterly loss on provision jump

Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 12 State development bank BNDES, Brazil's main source of long-term credit for companies, posted a net loss in the second quarter, reflecting the burden of soaring loan-loss provisions as corporate defaults and bankruptcies hit all-time highs.
In a Friday statement, Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES said that it had lost a net 2.174 billion reais ($689 million) in the first six months, reversing profit of 3.515 billion reais a year earlier. The number implies a second-quarter shortfall of 3.772 billion reais, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
A year earlier, BNDES had booked second-quarter profit of 1.930 billion reais. The bank did not unveil quarterly numbers.
The build-up of loan-loss provisions as well as writedowns on the bank's investment portfolio were responsible for the first-half shortfall, the first in the bank's history. BNDES set aside about 9.588 billion reais worth of combined loan-loss and investment-loss provisions between January and June, almost six times bigger than in the year-earlier period.
Based on that number, the expense BNDES incurred to build up provisions was 8.717 billion reais in the second quarter, compared with about 90 million reais a year earlier.
($1 = 3.1562 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.