UPDATE 1-BNK Petroleum gets exploration license in Spain

Sept 20 Oil and gas explorer BNK Petroleum Inc
said its unit Trofagas Hidrocarburos S.L. received a
license to explore and develop 234,000 acres in the Cantabrian
basin of Spain.
The property, located in Castile and Leon, mainly has shale
gas targets, BNK said in a statement.
Earlier, other players found oil and gas at most wells
drilled in the area.
Under the deal, BNK will have to conduct geological work in
the first year, drilling two wells each in the second, third and
fourth years and three wells in the fifth year.
The company -- which has properties in the United States,
Poland, Spain and Germany -- now operates at 3.8 million net
acres in Europe, spread over five basins.
