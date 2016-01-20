UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas prepares multi-billion IPO of First Hawaiian Bank-sources

(Adds detail)
PARIS/LONDON Jan 20 BNP Paribas has
chosen banks to prepare a multi-billion dollar stock market
listing for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian Bank, sources close to
the matter said.
Three sources told Reuters that Goldman Sachs and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch had been appointed as
co-ordinaters for the French bank's move. One of the sources
said BNP Paribas was estimating the value of the business at
between $4 billion and $5 billion.
Neither BNP Paribas nor Goldman Sachs would comment. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment.
In December, BNP Paribas said it was looking at "strategic
options" for First Hawaiian as part of its plans to improve its
finances and to respond to new regulatory requirements.
The bank said at the time that realising value from First
Hawaiian Bank could strengthen the parent bank's Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of bank capital stability - by up
to approximately 40 basis points. BNP had a 10.7 CET 1 ratio as
of end-September.
BNP Paribas operates in the United States through BancWest
Corporation in the United States, the holding company for two
retail banks: Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank.
BancWest, with $71.7 billion of assets, is the third-largest
commercial bank based in California and operates a network of
more than 600 retail, wealth and corporate banking offices in 22
states.
First Hawaiian Bank, with $18.9 billion of assets, has 62
branches throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.
First Hawaiian Bank's net income stood at $172.5 million
over the first nine months of the year, up 4.6 percent over the
comparable period of 2014.
