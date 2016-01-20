BNP Paribas hires banks to manage First Hawaiian Bank IPO-sources

PARIS/LONDON Jan 20 French bank BNP Paribas has mandated Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as co-ordinating banks to prepare an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian Bank, three sources close to the matter said.

One of the sources said BNP Paribas was estimating the value of the business at between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Neither BNP Paribas nor Goldman Sachs would comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment.

Last December BNP Paribas said it was looking at various options for First Hawaiian as part of its plans to improve its finances and to respond to new regulatory requirements.

