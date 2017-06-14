版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 17:44 BJT

MOVES-BNP Paribas' unit hires new APAC head of institutional sales

June 14 BNP Paribas' asset management unit named Mark Speciale Asia Pacific head of institutional sales.

Speciale, who has about 30 years of experience in financial services, will be based in Singapore and report to Ligia Torres, BNP Paribas Asset Management's Asia Pacific chief executive.

Speciale most recently was head of distribution, Asia Pacific at BNY Mellon Investment Management, based in Singapore. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐