MOVES-BNP Paribas' unit hires new APAC head of institutional sales

June 14 BNP Paribas' asset management unit named Mark Speciale Asia Pacific head of institutional sales.

Speciale, who has about 30 years of experience in financial services, will be based in Singapore and report to Ligia Torres, BNP Paribas Asset Management's Asia Pacific chief executive.

Speciale most recently was head of distribution, Asia Pacific at BNY Mellon Investment Management, based in Singapore. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)