MOVES-BNP Paribas ex-boss Prot joins Boston Consulting

PARIS Oct 29 Baudouin Prot, the former head of
French bank BNP Paribas, has joined Boston Consulting
as a senior adviser, the international management consultancy
said on Thursday.
Prot, shaper of the bank's strategy for over a decade, was
its chairman until last year after being chief executive from
2003 until 2011.
He resigned last September after the record-breaking $8.9
billion fine the bank paid for violating U.S. sanctions against
countries including Sudan.
Sources said at the time that Prot "felt the need to take
responsibility" for the ultimately costly and embarrassing
sanctions-busting era.
He is also non-executive director at a number of French
blue-chip companies.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)