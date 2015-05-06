UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas to sell 7 pct of Klepierre in placement

(Adds quote, background)
PARIS May 6 French bank BNP Paribas
said on Wednesday it was selling part of its stake in French
shopping mall operator Klepierre through a private
placement with institutional investors.
France's biggest bank announced plans to sell 22 million
shares, or 7 percent of Klepierre's capital. U.S. malls group
Simon Property Group has placed an order for a 2 percent stake
as part of the placement.
"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' active management
of its equity investment portfolio," the bank said in a
statement.
Some analysts had recently speculated that Simon, already
Klepierre's biggest shareholder with a 18.3 percent stake, might
seek to increase its holding after rival Macerish Co
turned down a takeover offer in March.
BNP Paribas said it had committed to hold onto its remaining
6.5 percent stake in Klepierre for 90 days after the deal.
The results of the placement, for which BNP Paribas acted as
sole coordinator and bookrunner, are to be announced after the
book-building is closed.
Klepierre shares, which have risen 16 percent so far this
year, closed 3.15 percent lower at 1.35 euros.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud and
Laurence Frost)