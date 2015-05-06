BNP Paribas says selling 7 pct of Klepierre in placement

PARIS May 6 French bank BNP Paribas
said on Wednesday it was selling part of its stake in French
shopping mall operator Klepierre by private placement with
institutional investors.
The bank said it was selling 22 million shares or 7 percent
of Klepierre's capital, and Simon Property Group placing an
order for 2 percent of the company's capital through the
placement.
BNP Paribas said it had committed hold on to its remaining
6.5 percent stake in Klepierre for 90 days after the deal.
The results of the placement, for which BNP Paribas acted as
the sole coordinator and bookrunner, are to be announced after
the book building is closed.
