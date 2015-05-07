BNP Paribas raises 870 mln eur in Klepierre stake sale

PARIS May 7 BNP Paribas said on
Thursday that it had placed 22 million shares it owned in
Klepierre at 39.60 euros each, raising 870 million
euros ($988 million) for the French bank.
The bank said that the sale, via a private placement with
institutional investors, would have a positive impact of 5 basis
points on its common equity tier one ratio, assuming a pay-out
ratio of 45 percent.
"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' active management
of its equity investment portfolio," it said in a statement.
BNP sold 7 percent of Klepierre's capital in the sale and
will retain a 6.5 percent stake in the French shopping mall
operator following the deal.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)