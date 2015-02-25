版本:
MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities Services names Cattaneo as Brazil head

Feb 25 BNP Paribas Securities Services, a unit of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Andrea Cattaneo as the head of Brazil.

Cattaneo, who joined BNP Paribas Securities Services in 2004, became its global head of solutions for asset managers in 2011.

BNP Paribas Securities Services offers local and global custody services, and investment reporting and depositary banking in Brazil. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
