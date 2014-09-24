UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas board meets Friday to replace Chairman Prot-sources

(Adds source comment, background)
By Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, Sept 24 BNP Paribas Chairman
Baudouin Prot, shaper of the French bank's strategy for more
than a decade, has quit and the board will meet on Friday to
decide on his replacement, sources close to the situation said.
Two sources said Jean Lemierre, the bank's key negotiator in
the record-breaking $8.9 billion fine it paid this year for
violating U.S. sanctions, was the most likely successor.
One of them said Lemierre, a former executive of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), was the
only person in the frame. The source said Prot was not pushed
out but "felt the need to take responsibility" for the
ultimately costly and embarrassing sanctions-busting era, having
maintained the bank's stability through the summer.
The sanctions issue shook the bank to its core, threatening
its debt rating and leading French President Francois Hollande
to voice concerns that U.S. authorities were taking
"disproportionate" actions against the bank.
"It was a personal decision," a third source said on
Thursday of 63 year-old Prot's move. "After more than 30 years
with the bank, he wants to take a step back."
Prot's mandate as chairman was renewed this year and had
been due to run until 2017. He joined BNP in 1983 and became
chairman in 2011, helping mastermind acquisitions such as
Paribas in 1999, Italy's BNL in 2006 and Belgium's Fortis in
2009, deals which created France's biggest listed bank.
Prot is the second top official to leave since the
sanctions-busting affair came to light earlier this year. The
bank announced the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Georges
Chodron de Courcel in mid-June. Its head of compliance, Jean
Clamon, is also due to depart before the end of the year.
Industry sources speculated that Prot's departure could be
an opportunity for the bank to move more quickly into a new
generation of leadership, citing potential for finance director
Lars Machenil for instance to get an enhanced role.
Talk that Prot would fall on his sword had circulated even
before the mammoth fine for breaking U.S. sanctions against
countries including Sudan. The bank also pleaded guilty to two
criminal charges and accepted a one-year ban on part of its
dollar-clearing business that will start in January.
Question marks over Prot's future continued after it emerged
that a U.S. Treasury official met him and other bank officials
as early as 2006 and warned the bank it risked a penalty.
The violations began in 2002 and continued until 2012, U.S.
regulators said when the fine was announced at the end of June.
No individuals have been charged, but U.S. authorities have
said the investigation is continuing.
BIGGEST FINE
The fine was the biggest to date for such transgressions and
the largest ever U.S. fine against a European bank. It was one
of a series of big fines handed out by U.S. prosecutors to the
banking industry in recent months.
Lemierre, 64, is a former classmate of Prot at the
prestigious college Ecole nationale d'administration (ENA).
He also he took part in talks on private-sector writedowns
of Greek debt in early 2012, co-chairing the creditors'
committee of the International Institute of Finance, and has
also worked for the EBRD, which supports development projects in
emerging Europe and North Africa.
Lemierre could not be reached for comment.
BNP Paribas separated the functions of chairman and chief
executive a decade ago. The bank's chief executive is
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.
Like any top bank executive, Prot has strong political ties.
According to one person who knows him, his actions in the
financial crisis in holding onto distressed Greek debt and the
bank's Italian bank holdings came directly from Paris and
Berlin.
Buying the troubled bank Fortis - Belgium's top financial
institution - was another political act, the legacy of which is
a 10 percent stake in BNP Paribas held by the Belgian
government.
Prot's tendency to frown deeply and constantly sweep back
his unruly mop of grey hair marks him out among otherwise
anonymous looking dark-suited bankers, and in private he is
known to like pointing out how little he earns compared with an
"Anglo-Saxon" banking set he is clearly suspicious of.
Once, hosting a breakfast briefing for journalists in London
in a basement hotel room, Prot insisted on working through a
power cut, continuing his explanations of handouts and charts by
candlelight.
