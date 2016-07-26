版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 23:59 BJT

MOVES-BNP Paribas names deputy head for emerging market fixed income team

July 26 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Jean-Charles Sambor as deputy head of its emerging market fixed income team.

Sambor joins from Institute of International Finance (IIF), where he was Asia-Pacific regional director and chief executive of IIF APAC Ltd.

At BNP Paribas, Sambor will report to Bryan Carter, head of emerging market fixed income. He will be based in London.

The emerging market fixed income team manages assets totaling $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐