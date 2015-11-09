版本:
MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints head of alternative debt management

Nov 9 BNP Paribas SA's asset management division appointed Laurent Gueunier as head of alternative debt management.

Gueunier was previously head of structured finance at the asset management arm of AXA SA.

He will be based in Paris and report to Dominick DeAlto, the chief investment officer of BNP's institutional fixed income business. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

