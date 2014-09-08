版本:
2014年 9月 8日

MOVES-BNP Paribas CIB names Paul Mortimer-Lee chief economist North America

Sept 8 BNP Paribas SA's corporate and investment banking unit said it appointed Paul Mortimer-Lee as chief economist for North America.

Mortimer-Lee's new role is in addition to his current responsibilities as global head of market economics, BNP Paribas Corporate and Investment Banking said in a statement.

Mortimer-Lee will be based in New York and report to BNP Paribas Group Chief Economist William De Vijlder, and locally to Bob Hawley, head of fixed income Americas.

Until recently, Mortimer-Lee was based in London where he was responsible for the global economic coverage by the bank's team of market economists around the world.

Before joining BNP Paribas in 1995, Mortimer-Lee was with what is now the monetary analysis division at the Bank of England where he was division head for forecasting and conjunctural analysis.
