MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment Partners names Sharad Sharma India CEO

Jan 15 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Sharad Sharma as the chief executive of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund with immediate effect.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund represents the asset management activities of BNP Paribas Investment Partners in India.

Sharma has more than 30 years of banking and financial services experience across liability and wealth management and corporate banking, the company said.

He joined BNP Paribas in 1989 and has held key management positions including India head for wealth management and regional head for north and east India. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)