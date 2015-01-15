MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment Partners names Sharad Sharma India CEO

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
Jan 15 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Sharad Sharma as the chief executive of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund with immediate effect.
BNP Paribas Mutual Fund represents the asset management activities of BNP Paribas Investment Partners in India.
Sharma has more than 30 years of banking and financial services experience across liability and wealth management and corporate banking, the company said.
He joined BNP Paribas in 1989 and has held key management positions including India head for wealth management and regional head for north and east India. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.