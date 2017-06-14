版本:
MOVES-BNP Paribas's asset management arm hires portfolio manager for emerging markets

June 14 BNP Paribas SA's asset management arm appointed Simeon Tsonev as currencies portfolio manager in its emerging markets fixed income team.

Tsonev, who has eight years of investment experience, most recently served as a vice president of FX options trading at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tsonev will be based in London. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
