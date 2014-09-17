REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new head of Hong Kong

(In Sept 16 item, adds dropped word "Services" in headline)

Sept 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.

Raccat, based in Singapore, will take over the new role in addition to his current role as head of global market.

Marelle, who has been with BNP Paribas since 1995, will focus on client relationships and service delivery for Hong Kong clients.

Marelle succeeds Bruno Campenon, who has relocated to New York as head of clearing and custody services, Americas.

BNP Paribas Securities Services is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA .