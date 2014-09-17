REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas Securities Services appoints new head of Hong Kong

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.
Raccat, based in Singapore, will take over the new role in addition to his current role as head of global market.
Marelle, who has been with BNP Paribas since 1995, will focus on client relationships and service delivery for Hong Kong clients.
Marelle succeeds Bruno Campenon, who has relocated to New York as head of clearing and custody services, Americas.
BNP Paribas Securities Services is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA .
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co