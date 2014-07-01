BNP asks to keep managing pension assets -U.S. official

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
BOSTON, July 1 BNP Paribas has sought permission to continue to manage U.S. pension assets, a federal official in Washington said on Tuesday, a day after the French bank pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
BNP made its request to the U.S. Labor Department on Monday, said agency spokesman Michael Trupo. Under agency rules the guilty pleas could disqualify BNP as a "Qualified Professional Asset Manager" allowed to handle pension plan assets, unless it receives an exemption.
Along with the guilty pleas, BNP agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department won a guilty plea from another bank, Credit Suisse Group, for helping Americans evade taxes.
Like BNP, Credit Suisse has also sought an exemption from the Labor Department rules. Asked about the status of the requests, Trupo said via email that "We review exemption requests on a case-by-case basis and I do not have any estimates on when decisions will be made."
A spokesperson for BNP was not immediately available to comment. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.